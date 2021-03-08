LS Investment Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 14,253.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $23.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

