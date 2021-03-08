1,971 Shares in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Purchased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 252,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $804,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

NYSE:THG opened at $122.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.92. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $123.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.41.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

