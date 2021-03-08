Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Price Reaches $5.82 on Top Exchanges

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be bought for about $5.82 or 0.00011452 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $126.86 million and $1.94 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.51 or 0.00461424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00066960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00076717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00081365 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00050751 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.62 or 0.00459675 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Token Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars.

