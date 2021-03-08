Bonded Finance Trading Up 40.1% This Week (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Bonded Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $11.77 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.51 or 0.00461424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00066960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00076717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00081365 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00050751 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.62 or 0.00459675 BTC.

Bonded Finance Token Profile

Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 tokens. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

Bonded Finance Token Trading

