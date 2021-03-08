LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,480 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,628 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 345.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $1,526,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,431 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $350,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,165 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 19.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,300 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry stock opened at $41.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.67. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $43.25.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.