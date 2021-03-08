Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $46.25 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,047 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $46,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in United Therapeutics by 35.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,573,000 after buying an additional 223,194 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,493,000 after buying an additional 171,218 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 66.2% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 246,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 98,326 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 143,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,965,000 after purchasing an additional 60,778 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $164.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $181.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.