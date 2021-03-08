Dynamic (DYN) Price Hits $0.72 on Exchanges

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $10.97 million and approximately $1,485.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,822.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,746.72 or 0.03436891 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.76 or 0.00365502 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.69 or 0.01020582 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $214.48 or 0.00422014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.59 or 0.00361235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.90 or 0.00249685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00022466 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,318,168 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

