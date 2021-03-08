Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 1,996 Shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.23% of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $50,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $180.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.47. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $89.88 and a one year high of $182.20.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

