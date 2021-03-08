Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 160,700 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,644,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $49,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Shares of WFC opened at $37.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $154.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

