D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $79.01 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $84.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average is $73.66.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

