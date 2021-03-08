Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Nokia in the third quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Nokia in the third quarter worth $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Nokia in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Nokia by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. 4.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $3.88 on Monday. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 14th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

