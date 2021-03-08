Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 131,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 29,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $119.73 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $60.27 and a 12 month high of $127.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.