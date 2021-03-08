Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SNY stock opened at $46.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.64.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.