Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 1,754 Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 933.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of IHE opened at $174.97 on Monday. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $188.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.20.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

