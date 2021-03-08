Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHCT. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

CHCT stock opened at $45.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.04. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $51.35.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 96.61%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

