First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,076,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,287,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

HYLS opened at $48.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.53. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.29.

