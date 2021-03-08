Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $147,964,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,022,000 after buying an additional 1,340,655 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of WestRock by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,587,000 after buying an additional 1,023,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WestRock by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,085,000 after buying an additional 667,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 951,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after buying an additional 472,453 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

WRK stock opened at $50.68 on Monday. WestRock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

