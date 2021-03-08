Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,978,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 841,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,073,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,203,000 after acquiring an additional 233,816 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,757,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,171,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

AXTA stock opened at $28.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

