$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Pentair reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Pentair by 11,223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,897,000 after buying an additional 325,170 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Pentair by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,124,000 after purchasing an additional 761,328 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after acquiring an additional 556,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pentair by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,199,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,676,000 after acquiring an additional 383,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.87. 4,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,030. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. Pentair has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $59.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

