Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $82.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Helios Technologies traded as high as $70.72 and last traded at $70.72, with a volume of 309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.11.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,100 shares of company stock worth $224,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 739,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after buying an additional 71,297 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at $4,823,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 495,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after purchasing an additional 31,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 101.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

