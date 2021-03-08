$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will announce $1.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.46. PACCAR reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

Shares of PCAR traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.58. 13,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.