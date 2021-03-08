Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Short Interest Update

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 329,100 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the January 28th total of 408,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 365.7 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pason Systems from $8.75 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pason Systems from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pason Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Pason Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pason Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSYTF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

