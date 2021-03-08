Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Short Interest Update

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 329,100 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the January 28th total of 408,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 365.7 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pason Systems from $8.75 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pason Systems from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pason Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Pason Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pason Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSYTF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17.

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

