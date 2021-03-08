Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.76

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 3985980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGY. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “underpeform” rating and set a C$0.25 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$0.30 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$241.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

