Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.3% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $57,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after buying an additional 189,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,000.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,225.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3,202.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 target price (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.