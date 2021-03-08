Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,649 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VALE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 19.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $17.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

