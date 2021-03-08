Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 193 Shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 877.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 81,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $164.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.35. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $169.02.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

