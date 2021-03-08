Bessemer Group Inc. Has $29,000 Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 121.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 69.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $36.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $40.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

