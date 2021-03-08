Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 560 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 165.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco grew its position in shares of UGI by 10,622.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $40.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UGI. Bank of America began coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

