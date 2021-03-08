Rise Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10,887.00 (RISE)

Rise Protocol (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Rise Protocol has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. One Rise Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $16.01 or 0.00031521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $10,887.00 worth of Rise Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00126233 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000104 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol Coin Profile

Rise Protocol (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise Protocol’s total supply is 121,662 coins and its circulating supply is 100,618 coins. Rise Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

