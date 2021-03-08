Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 4,998 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 250% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,428 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $7.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $388.95. 73,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,247. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $416.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.97. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.79 and a fifty-two week high of $443.97.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

