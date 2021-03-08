1,375 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 161,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $557,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 485.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 75,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

BBCA opened at $28.76 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $29.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05.

