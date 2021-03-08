Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $85.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.62. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $85.69.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at $22,722,219.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 136,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $9,927,436.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 266,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,409,966.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock valued at $87,192,186 over the last 90 days. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

