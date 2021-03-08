Neo Trading 1.5% Higher This Week (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last week, Neo has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $38.88 or 0.00076524 BTC on exchanges. Neo has a total market capitalization of $2.74 billion and approximately $602.63 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.75 or 0.00460064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00067080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00082103 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00050561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.43 or 0.00453541 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.23 or 0.00181533 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

