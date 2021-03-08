Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNR. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MNR opened at $17.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $18.66.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

