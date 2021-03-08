Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) by 96.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,705 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cosan were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nucleo Capital LTDA. boosted its holdings in Cosan by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 7,657,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,130,000 after acquiring an additional 855,272 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,716,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,897,000 after buying an additional 126,206 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 614.8% in the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,336,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,626,000 after buying an additional 1,149,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after buying an additional 193,778 shares during the period. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 3rd quarter worth $7,464,000.

Shares of CZZ stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. Cosan Limited has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

