BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 28th total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 78,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,841,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 130,489 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DSU traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,128. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

