Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $132.50

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $132.50 and last traded at $132.50, with a volume of 7404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.19.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

