44,649 Shares in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,926 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 398.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 36,633 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $2.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $406.08 million, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 2.22. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price (down previously from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $2.00 to $2.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

