Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $27.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

