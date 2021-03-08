Linamar (TSE:LNR) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.47

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$74.47 and last traded at C$74.45, with a volume of 35994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$72.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Linamar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Linamar to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$71.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall sold 3,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.54, for a total transaction of C$254,558.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$146,494.26. Also, Senior Officer Roger Fulton purchased 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$67.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,540.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at C$540,963.09. Insiders have purchased a total of 51,323 shares of company stock worth $3,481,971 over the last three months.

Linamar Company Profile (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

