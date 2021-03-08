Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $162.97

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $162.97 and last traded at $162.00, with a volume of 3351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.34%.

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 7,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total transaction of $1,157,625.00. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $544,040.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,165. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

