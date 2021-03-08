Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.67

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 8265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.
The stock has a market capitalization of $527.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85.
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.
