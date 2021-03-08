Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.67

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 8265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $527.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,618,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,143,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 232,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,378,000 after purchasing an additional 327,588 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,246,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 314,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 712,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after buying an additional 132,038 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

