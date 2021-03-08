Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Sets New 12-Month High at $100.02

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.02 and last traded at $99.94, with a volume of 1268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.32.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Get Globe Life alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

In other Globe Life news, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $657,949.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $1,430,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,805 shares of company stock worth $3,798,784 in the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,234,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 20.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,991,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,153,000 after acquiring an additional 344,367 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,014,000 after acquiring an additional 250,006 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 205.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 215,623 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,851,000 after acquiring an additional 205,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.