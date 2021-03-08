Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLB)

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 26,287 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 190% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,064 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLB. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,405,000.

Shares of XLB traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.23. 1,688,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,061,159. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day moving average of $69.34. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $77.77.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

