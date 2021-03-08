Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,851 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average volume of 1,583 call options.

Shares of TWOU traded down $1.58 on Monday, reaching $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,293. 2U has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.91.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $162,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in 2U in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 2,978.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

