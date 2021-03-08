37,381 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Acquired by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000. Micron Technology makes up about 1.4% of AtonRa Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,280 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 652.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

Shares of MU stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.29. 935,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,261,512. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $95.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

