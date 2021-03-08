AtonRa Partners Makes New $3.26 Million Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.6% of AtonRa Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.35.

NYSE TMO traded up $4.68 on Monday, hitting $451.55. 32,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,272. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $490.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $177.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

