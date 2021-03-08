Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $754,446.16 and approximately $130.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000460 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,737.18 or 0.99768753 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00037160 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012082 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $469.68 or 0.00923576 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.81 or 0.00416496 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.11 or 0.00293216 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00075446 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00037074 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

