Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,928,000 after purchasing an additional 919,799 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,701,000 after purchasing an additional 863,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,913,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,508,000 after purchasing an additional 732,451 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,347,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,860,000 after purchasing an additional 468,711 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 281,002 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CPB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.94.

CPB opened at $46.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.96. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

