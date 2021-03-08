Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 631,175 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,575,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 631,175 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.79% of EQT worth $58,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in EQT by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 91,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in EQT by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,531,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQT. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $17.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. Equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

See Also: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.